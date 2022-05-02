Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The SNP took nearly 39 per cent of the vote in a by-election in this ward 18 months ago and is now aiming to get two councillors elected here.

The party put up two candidates in 2012 when it was just a three-member ward and three candidates in 2017 when it became four members, but it has only ever had one elected so it will be hoping for better luck this time.

Ethan Young, the 2020 by-election victor, is not seeking re-election. The two SNP candidates are Shelly-Ann Brown, a leading academic in business and economic research,

and Danny Aston, who works for Edinburgh East MP Tommy Sheppard.

Tory John McLellan topped the poll in 2017, the first time the Conservatives had won a seat here. He is standing down this time, but taking his place is Tory group leader Iain Whyte, switching from Inverleith ward which he has represented since the current multi-member system began in 2007.

Labour's Joan Griffiths, a councillor since 2012, is standing again, as is Green Alex Staniforth who was elected for the first time in 2017. The Lib Dem candidate is Elaine Ford, who stood in the by-election.

The new Meadowbank sports centre is part of the Craigentinny/Duddingston ward. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

The ward takes in Meadowbank, Lochend, Restalrig, Craigentinny, Piershill, Jock’s Lodge, Northfied, Willowbrae and Duddingston and also includes Arthur’s Seat.

2017: SNP 37.1 per cent; Conservatives 23.7 per cent; Labour 23.3 per cent; Greens 11.7 per cent; Lib Dems 4.2 per cent.

2020 by-election: SNP 38.9 per cent; Conservatives 18.9 per cent; Labour 16.1 per cent; Green 15.8 per cent; Lib Dems 8.4 per cent.

Current councillors: John McLellan (Con), Joan Griffiths (Lab), Alex Staniforth (Green), Ethan Young (SNP).

Electorate 23,784

Candidates

ASTON, Danny – Scottish National Party (SNP)

BROWN, Shelly-Ann – Scottish National Party (SNP)

FORD, Elaine Ruth – Scottish Liberal Democrats

GRIFFITHS, Joan – Labour and Co-operative Party

STANIFORTH, Alex – Scottish Green Party