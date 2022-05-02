Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Tories went from fourth place and no councillor in this three-member ward to topping the poll here last time with nearly 32 per cent of first preferences.

The Greens' Gavin Corbett, first elected in a tighter race in 2012, when he came first with 24 per cent, was also comfortably returned in the first round of counting in 2017 with an increased share of the vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Mr Corbett stood down from the council in November after being appointed a special adviser to the two Green ministers in the Scottish Government.

And the Tories' 2017 victor Andrew Johnston is not standing again either.

That leaves the SNP's David Key, a councillor since 2012, as the only incumbent seeking re-election.

The Tories' new candidate is Christopher Cowdy, who runs his own publishing business and coaches youth rugby.

The Union Canal at Fountainbridge. Photograph: Scott Louden

The Greens will be hoping to retain their seat with new candidate, equalities consultant Meghan McHaney.

Labour lost their seat here last time when former council leader Andrew Burns decided to stand down. They have chosen Val Walker, a retired librarian, as their candidate.

The ward extends from Fountainbridge to Kingsknowe, taking in Slateford, North Merchiston and Craiglockhart on the way.

2017: Conservatives 31.8 per cent; Greens 27.6 per cent; SNP 21 per cent; Labour 13.8 per cent; Lib Dems 5 per cent.

Current councillors: Andrew Johnston (Con); David Key (SNP). Seat vacant due to resignation of Gavin Corbett (Green).

Electorate 18,180

Candidates

COWDY, Christopher – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

GRAHAM, Fraser John Ashmore – Scottish Liberal Democrats

KEY, David – Scottish National Party (SNP)

MASSON, Gregor – Scottish Libertarian Party

MCHANEY, Megan – Scottish Green Party

RAMSAY, Fraser Kenneth – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life