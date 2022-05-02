The extension of the tram line from the city centre to Newhaven goes through the heart of Leith Walk. Picture: Andrew O'Brien.

Twelve candidates are bidding for four seats here, with three of the existing councillors seeking re-election.

Green Susan Rae topped the poll in 2017 with nearly 20 per cent of first preferences in a ten-sided contest. The SNP’s Lewis Ritchie and Amy McNeee-Mechan outpolled Labour's two, Marion Donaldson and Nick Gardner, so both SNP candidates got in but only Ms Donaldson for Labour.

Lewis Ritchie quit the SNP group in 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment but resisted calls for him to resign as a councillor and has continued as an independent. He is now standing down.

Marion Donaldson decided to leave the council in 2019 after being off for health reasons, but Labour lost her seat at the subsequent by-election which saw the SNP's former Depute Lord Provost Rob Munn return to the council.

Rob Munn and Amy McNeese-Mechan are both standing again for the SNP and Susan Rae is seeking re-election for the Greens.

Labour's candidate is James Dalgleish, who stood unsuccessfully in Inverleith ward last time, but currently works for the council so will have to leave his job if he is elected.

The Lib Dems, who last won a seat here in 2007, have chosen Jack Caldwell as their candidate. He is an IT technician for a local independent arts charity and a member of Leith community council.

The Tories, who have never won a seat in this ward, are fielding accountant Bonus Fombo.

The list of others standing here includes not only Alba, but the Scottish Family Party, the Socialist Labour Party, Freedom Alliance, Women's Equality Party and the Communist Party of Britain.

The ward takes in Bonnington, Beaverbank, Broughton, Pilrig, Easter Road and Hillside.

2017: SNP 34.5 per cent; Labour 22.5 per cent; Greens 19.7 per cent; Conservatives 14 .4 per cent; Lib Dems 3.7 per cent.

Current councillors: Susan Rae (Green), Lewis Ritchie (Ind), Amy McNeese-Mechan (SNP), Rob Munn (SNP).

Electorate 26,518

Candidates

CALDWELL, Jack – Scottish Liberal Democrats

DALGLEISH, James – Labour and Co-operative Party

DEEPNARAIN, Niel – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

FOMBO, Bonus – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

JACOBSEN, David Don – Socialist Labour Party

MCNEESE-MECHAN, Amy – Scottish National Party (SNP)

MUNN, Rob – Scottish National Party (SNP)

PULLMAN, Jon – Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative

RAE, Susan – Scottish Green Party

RENTON, David – Women's Equality Party

SHILLCOCK, Richard Charles – Communist Party of Britain