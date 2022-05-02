Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Labour has always put up two candidates in this four-member ward and managed to get both elected until last time, when it was the SNP who won two seats.

Both parties are fielding two candidates again this time and Labour is optimistic it can regain that lost seat.

Lezley Marion Cameron, who topped the poll for Labour in 2017, is joined by Ishrat Measom, who works for a local community charitable organisation. The party hopes she will become the first female black or ethnic minority councillor in the Capital.

Derek Howie, who is registered blind, was one of the SNP victors in 2017, but resigned from the party in 2020 complaining of "an anti-disability culture". He continued as an independent, but is not seeking re-election.

Elected alongside Cllr Howie for the SNP last time was Lesley Macinnes, who has been transport convener throughout the administration. She is standing again. The other SNP candidate is Martha Mattos Coelho, a Portuguese New Scot working with charities that support people in need of financial help.

Tory Stephanie Smith, a councillor since 2017, is standing down after having a baby and has been replaced as candidate by Phil Doggart, who has been a councillor in the neighbouring Pentland Hills ward for the past five years.

Liberton is the scene for a battle between Labour and the SNP who are each putting up two candidates. Picture: Greg Macvean.

Other candidates include the Scottish Socialist Party’s Colin Fox, who was a Lothian MSP from 2003 until 2007.

Maddy Planche, the Lib Dem candidate, works as parliamentary assistant to MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton and the Greens’ candidate is John Nichol, who serves on Gilmerton Inch community council. Alba and the Scottish Family Party are also standing.

The ward includes The Inch, Liberton, Alnwickhill, Gracemount, Southhouse, Burdiehouse, Gilmerton and Mordeun.

2017: SNP 33.8 per cent; Labour 32.3 per cent; Conservatives 23.2 per cent; Lib Dems 5.5 per cent; Greens 5.2 per cent.

Current councillors: Lezley Marion Cameron (Lab), Stephanie Smith (Con), Derek Howie (Ind), Lesley Macinnes (SNP)

Electorate 28,831

Candidates

CAMERON, Lezley Marion – Labour and Co-operative Party

CHRISTIE, James Demare – Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life

DOGGART, Philip – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

FOX, Colin – Scottish Socialist Party

MACINNES, Lesley – Scottish National Party (SNP)

MATTOS COELHO, Martha – Scottish National Party (SNP)

MEASOM, Ishrat – Labour and Co-operative Party

MERON, Abu – Alba Party for independence

NICHOL, John – Scottish Green Party