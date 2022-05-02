Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Tories have topped the poll here in every election since the advent of multi-member seats in 2007. Last time they tried to capitalise on that success by fielding two candidates but had to settle for just one getting elected.

Their 2017 victor Nick Cook is stepping down this time and standing in his place is Marie-Clair Munro, a leading light in Women2Win, the Tory campaign to encourage and support more women candidates.

The Greens came second here in the last two elections, but their councillor Melanie Main is also standing down. The party's new standard-bearer is Ben Parker, who works for a disability housing information and advice charity and previously stood in Edinburgh South West at the 2019 General Election and in the Craigentinny/Duddingston council by-election in November 2020.

Morningside, which runs from Bruntsfield Links to the Braid Hills, is one of only two wards in the city not to elect an SNP councillor in 2017 when the party became the biggest group in the City Chambers for the first time.

Labour's Mandy Watt narrowly beat the SNP's previous councillor Sandy Howat for third place.

And after transfers, the Lib Dems' Neil Ross finished just 58 votes ahead of Mr Howat to take the fourth and final seat.

Bruntsfield, looking towards Holy Corner. Photograph: Neil Hanna.

Cllrs Watt and Ross are both standing for re-election.

The SNP's new candidate is Marianna Clyde, a former chair of Merchiston community council.

And Morningside is one of seven seats in the city where Alex Salmond's Alba party is standing.

2017: Conservatives 29.5 per cent; Greens 19.4 per cent; Labour 18.2 per cent; SNP 17.9 per cent; Lib Dems 15 per cent.

Current councillors: Nick Cook (Con), Melanie Main (Green), Mandy Watt (Lab), Neil Ross (Lib Dem).

Electorate: 25,020

Candidates

CLYDE, Mairianna – Scottish National Party (SNP)

GUNN BARRETT, Leah – Alba Party for independence

MUNRO, Marie-Clair – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

PARKER, Ben – Scottish Green Party

ROSS, Neil John – Scottish Liberal Democrats

SIDOR, Peter – Scottish Libertarian Party