The event, on Monday, from 7.30 to 9.30pm, will have representatives from the five main parties, including transport convener and SNP candidate Lesley Macinnes.

Spokes says each speaker will be given five minutes to outline their transport and cycling policies for the next five years, after which there will be a one-hour Q&A when the candidates will face questions from the online audience.

Spokes has organised an online hustings on transport and cycling policies. Photo: Ian Georgeson.

As well as the SNP’s Lesley Macinnes, the line-up includes Scott Arthur for Labour, Claire Miller for the Greens and Sanne Dijkstra-Downie for the Lib Dems. The Conervative has yet to be named.

The Q&A will be chaired by Ewan Maclean of Blackford Safe Routes and the Wee Unicorns Bike Bus.

Spokes has published a manifesto for the May 5 elections, setting out its priorities, which include zero deaths and serious injuries on the city’s roads and footways, as well as action on the council’s declared target of reducing car kilometres by 30 per cent by 2030 and a comprehensive cycle network for all ages and abilities.

The group also wants a staged reduction of on-street parking, urgent action on a replacement cycle hire scheme, quality bike parking, an acceleration of work on the cross-city cycle route City Centre West to East Link and action to tackle the “scourge” of potholes.

Spokes is encouraging supporters to raise these issues and others with their local candidates during the election campaign.

