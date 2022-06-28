Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day admits his language on Twitter was probably not appropriate

Cammy Day was elected council leader after the May local elections.

The Labour politician hit out at the discount retailer in a tweet on Sunday morning after the alarm at their Easter Road store went off.

He posted: “Annoying Sunday 7.40am wake-up call for local people today. Thank you to @LidlGB #tw*ts for being a pain in the ass. Alarm goes of regularly and nothing done about it. @Edinburgh_CC @PoliceScotland.”

Lidl replied promptly to his message, tweeting: “We're really sorry about this Cammy, which store was it so we can get it addressed? - Hannah.”

But several Twitter users added comments questioning whether it was appropriate for the city council leader to communicate in such terms.

Tory group leader Iain Whyte said some members of the public had told councillors they were offended by Cllr Day’s language.

Cllr Whyte said: “In public life, regardless of how frustrated a situation might be, we all have to be careful about the language we use.

“Obviously Cammy is new to the leadership role and the scrutiny it brings in a big city like Edinburgh, though he should have some understanding from having been deputy leader of the council. I hope he can learn from this experience and balance is comments on Twitter in future, even if he is personally angry about something.”

Cllr Day told the Evening News: “It is resolved. Lidl have apologised and spoken to me – they’re going to have their alarm looked at. It has been an irritation for people for some time. Probably I shouldn't use that kind of language in my role as leader, but the issue is resolved and moved on.”