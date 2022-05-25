If the proposal is approved, the 16 metre tall antenna is set to be installed outside the Kwik Fit on Falcon Road, Morningside.

The application was put forward by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd, who hope to improve network connectivity and capacity in the area.

The proposed site for the tower is in a residential neighbourhood, however, plans state that “the equipment is considered unlikely to have any material impact on the local area”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the mast will be on a public road, it will be positioned so as to “not impede pedestrian flow or the safety of passing motorists”.

5G technology is beginning to replace 4G networks, which currently provide connectivity to most cellphones. It is significantly faster than 4G, and also has higher bandwidth, which means it can improve the quality of Internet services in crowded areas.

In the application, CK Hutchison Networks wrote: "In these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of the community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access for vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling e-commerce and working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities”

Plans for a 5G tower outside the Kwik Fit on Falcon Road, Morningside, have been put to Edinburgh Council.

Neighbours nearby the proposed site have been informed of the planned development, which is currently in the pre-consultation phase.