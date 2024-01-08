Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh City Council is to appoint an accessibility commission under an independent chair to help make the Capital’s streets, transport and public spaces as inclusive as possible for disabled people.

Transport and environment convener Scott Arthur said the commission would be able to examine specific projects as well as policy guidelines and decide for itself what to focus on. He said: "The city is going to change quite a lot in the next few years and in the past we didn’t always get this right. The idea is this group will help shape and inform how we develop policy and how schemes unfold.”

Internationally recognised disability activist Zara Todd, who lives in Edinburgh, has been appointed as chair of the commission. She has previously served as chair of Inclusion London and deputy chair of public body Equality 2025, as well as advising the British Council and Transport for London on disability and accessibility issues. She has over 20 years’ experience in chairing and facilitating inclusive meetings.

The council said she would lead the Accessibility Commission in providing independent advice to the authority on the challenges, opportunities and actions required to make sure the city’s public streets and spaces were accessible for disabled people.

The commission will also include a councillor from each of the parties and representatives from a host of organisations such as Edinburgh Access Panel, Edinburgh Trams, Euan’s Guide, Living Streets, Lothian Buses, Royal National Institute of Blind People, Sight Scotland, Sustrans and The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. It is due to hold its first meeting in February.

Councillor Arthur said: “I am proud that Edinburgh is a welcoming and diverse city, but it’s clear that there is much work to be done to make it truly accessible and inclusive for everyone. In the coming decade transport in our capital will evolve substantially to accommodate growth, tackle congestion and respond to the climate emergency. This transition is also a huge opportunity to a create a more equal city, and the Accessibility Commission is there to help ensure that happens.

“The Accessibility Commission will focus on addressing that challenge, and listening to the needs of disabled people to make our streets and public spaces as accessible as possible. Zara Todd brings with her a wealth of personal and professional experience which will be invaluable to the commission’s aims.

"As a resident of Edinburgh she knows what works here, and also where we have made mistakes in recent years. I look forward to working with her, and other commission members, to make Edinburgh a better place for everyone to live, work and visit.”

He said it would be up to the commission to decide exactly what to focus on and where they could make the biggest difference. “It could be deep diving into individual projects –and there has been a lot of talk about George Street – or it could be taking a look at our basic design principles, like the Edinburgh Street Design Guidance, and looking through that to decide whether it is fit for purpose in terms of accessibility.

“I think we're one of first local authorities in Scotland to do this. The reason we’re doing it is that we realise we do have to do better.”