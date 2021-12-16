Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

An independent inquiry by Susanne Tanner QC into the council's handling of complaints against Bell – who was found dead at the foot of Salisbury Crags in August 2020 while awaiting trial on charges of historic sexual assault, domestic abuse and rape – found he had repeatedly assaulted at least three women but senior council staff had failed to take appropriate action when they learned of the abuse.

And she said witnesses had told how he was part of an “old boys’ network” of senior staff who "looked after their own".

A report on whistleblowing and the wider organisational culture of the council is due to be debated on Thursday. Picture: Neil Hanna

The inquiry team said they understood those identified as being in the network in the children and families department were no longer employed by the council.

But now Jonathan Stanners, who made complaints against Bell, says key figures who helped protect Bell are still working for the authority.

He said he was one of the witnesses who had told Ms Tanner of the network's existence, adding it was not just an "old boys" network but an "old girls" network too.

He said: "I don't have an exhaustive list of the network, but I put forward eight or nine names of senior managers, three of whom are certainly still in post and have been promoted."

Susanne Tanner QC conducted an investigation into the handling of complaints against Sean Bell and also reviewed the council's organisational culture.

He said there was also a disturbing "cultural behaviour" at the council. "If anyone at senior management level has been criticised by someone who isn't one of their peers, one of the 'minions' in other words, that person is immediately shut down and there's an orchestrated attack on that individual to discredit them by senior management.

"By doing this they create an atmosphere where anybody who wants to come forward is then scared."

He said before he made his own complaints about Bell, friends and colleagues had told him he was "on a hiding to nothing".

He said: "I was naive and said this is why the procedures are there, because nobody should be getting away with this sort of stuff. They said I was banging my head against a brick wall and I would come off worse – and they were right."

Mr Stanners said he had been "reduced to a wreck" before finally leaving the council in 2015.

And he said: “The council is now saying they’ve got new policies and procedures which will never allow this to happen again. The policies and procedures at the time were pretty watertight – they just needed to be adhered to. It’s the will of senior management to adhere to those policies and procedures which dictate whether they are effective.”

On Friday, Ms Tanner published a second report on whistleblowing and the wider organisational culture of the council, which is due to be discussed at a full council meeting next week.

The report said: “There was a perception among a small number of contributors that managers, at varying levels across the council, will look out for each other rather than seeking to take forward concerns.

“Given the fact that long service by managers across the council is very common, there is a risk of cliques forming among managers who have spent many years working together.”

A council spokesperson said: “Once again, we offer our deepest sympathies to the survivors who suffered at the hands of Sean Bell. We also want to thank all those who came forward with information to support the independent inquiry.

“The recommendations set out in Susanne Tanner’s report were unanimously accepted by councillors on October 25 and an action plan for implementing these was approved last week.

“One such action was to set up a redress scheme, ensuring that it takes appropriate account of the impact on whistle-blowers, as well as survivors.”

