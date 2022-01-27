Edinburgh education vice-convener Alison Dickie resigns from SNP group over 'increasing concerns'

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The dramatic move comes just over three months ahead of the local elections when the SNP is hoping to remain in power at the council.

She is the fifth SNP councillor to have quit the group since the last elections in 2017.

Alison Dickie is a councillor for Southside/Newington

Cllr Dickie has been councillor for Southside/Newington ward for the past five years

She said it was an understatement to say her decision to resign had not been an easy one.

But she added: "Due though to an increasing number of significant concerns, I now feel that I am left with no option but to do so."

She said it had been a privilege to serve the people of Southside/Newington and she would continue to do so as an independent councillor for the rest of the council term.

She would also miss her role as education vice-convener.

Cllr Dickie has been closely involved in the recent controversy over the council's organisational culture and its handling of issues raised by whisteblowers.

She has spoken out passionately on behalf of whistleblowers but told the full council in November that she felt intimidated about raising concerns at the meeting.

In September she wrote a piece for the Evening News, voicing concerns about how the council had responded to whistleblowing allegations and called for "full accountability for any wrongdoing".

Her forthright comments in the piece caused tensions within the administration and she was criticised for "pre-empting" the report of the inquiry by top QC Susanne Tanner into the council's culture. Cllr Dickie took time off sick in the wake of the tensions.

In her piece she described existing and former council employees coming to her "in desperation because they felt no-one was listening and that walls were going up".She said: "Over the years, I've been told to 'stand back', 'it's too big', 'we always knew there was something wrong but you'll get nowhere', and even 'watch yourself, it's dangerous'. Most often, I've been told 'it's all historical', but the cases stretch to unresolved events of today and allegations about perpetuating culture. How, then, can we be confident about today if we haven't properly dealt with the past?"

And at the September full council meeting deputy council leader Cammy Day labelled her "Miss Marple" after after she raised issues around the case of whistleblower John Travers, who was subjected to a campaign of harassment and abuse after raising concerns about alleged misuse of £400,000 of council cash.

Several councillors urged Cllr Day to withdraw his remark but council leader Adam McVey was accused of failing to stand up for Cllr Dickie over the jibe.

SNP group chair Ellie Bird said: "We'd like to thank Alison for her work on the council over the last five years and we wish her well for the future."

Conservative group chair Jason Rust said: "We need a council administration which is focused on delivering for the citizens of Edinburgh rather than internal squabbles. It is highly embarrassing for the SNP group to have lost yet another high profile councillor, having already seen four defections. Clearly all is not well in the SNP in Edinburgh as they try to cling to power in advance of May's election."

