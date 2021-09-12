Edinburgh food firm plans South African sunshine at East Lothian beach this winter

Edinburgh-based BBQ StreetFood wants to set up its mobile stall in Longniddry Bents car park No1 from November offering its South African BBQ, or braai, daily in all weathers.

And it hopes the food van will prove such a hit that a second van could be added next year.

The company has applied for planning permission for a site in the car park which it argues can be “very quiet” at times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh based StreetFood has plans for mobile food van at Longniddry bents this winter

As well as providing a statement to East Lothian Council’s planners the company submitted a flyer which listed some of its menu including barbecued pork ribs, chicken and burgers along with salads and chips.

It said: “All our food is made directly on coals and cook on a rotisserie BBQ. We specialised in chicken & ribs. We will run specials on burgers and wraps.”

It added it had already taken the idea to people at the beach to see how they reacted to it adding: “and the response was overwhelming”.

It said: “Our food is made with the heart and soul of the BBQ employees. We strive to give our clients the best every time. This is not just a quick fix - we are here for the long run.

“Car park 1 is very quiet some times, but with BBQ StreetFood there it might just fill up. We are trying to create jobs and are hopeful that by next year we might have another van. ”

The company wants to operate from 8.30-4.30, November to February, and 8.30am-7.30 from March to October.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.