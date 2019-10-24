Edinburgh health chiefs set to invest up to £10m to future-proof GP services amid house-building
Edinburgh’s health bosses could spend up to £10m to future-proof GP services to cope with rapid housebuilding in the south of the city.
The population in south east Edinburgh is expected to grow over the next decade as part of Edinburgh City Council’s city plan 2030, which aims to create much needed affordable homes – meaning development in Gilmerton is forecast to expand by 200 new houses a year.
To meet the pace of this growth and the 6,000 additional residents it could bring, the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (IJB) plans to submit a business case to NHS Lothian to expand GP services in the area.
It will include an option to invest between £7m and £10m towards a 1,700sqm building in the area to accommodate a brand new GP practice, featuring spaces for a community treatment mental health hub and locality community services. Such a facility will be considered alongside alternative ideas, including the reprovision of existing practices.
Chairman of the Edinburgh IJB, Angus McCann, said: “Edinburgh’s population has increased by 65,000 people over the last 10 years and this is only expected to grow, particularly in the south east. This will undoubtedly place greater pressure on those GP services which already serve this part of the city and, while we’ve already worked very hard to increase capacity for new patients, this is an opportunity to look ahead and plan for the long-term.
“In line with our strategic plan for improving health and social care in the city, this report outlines our ambitions for keeping pace with growth on the south side of the city and what we believe is a real opportunity for us to consider a modern facility which is fit for the future.”