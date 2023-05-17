Work is due to start soon to transform vacant land in Edinburgh into an affordable net zero carbon housing development.

The plans for Greendykes will see 28 new two-storey terraced houses and 112 flats in four-storey tenement-style blocks built using offsite manufacturing techniques which are said to reduce waste and cut carbon emissions. The development between Greendykes Avenue and Greendykes Road, which has now been given detailed planning permission, is part of the Edinburgh Home Demonstrator (EHD), a Scottish Government-backed project aiming at delivery of homes that are both affordable and designed to reach as close to net zero carbon emissions as possible.

The new homes will have lower energy demands as they will feature “enhanced building fabric” as well as renewable technologies such as air source heat pump systems and solar PV panels. Enabling works have already started on site and the main construction work is expected to get under way in the “late summer”.

The EHD project has enlisted research and development experts to produce a catalogue of house types to try to set a new standard for affordable net zero carbon homes across the Edinburgh, the Lothians, Borders and Fife as part of the city region deal. The Greendykes development – the second EHD pilot project, following one in Granton – will be looking to optimise existing house and flat types and develop new ones to test their design, performance standard and mass customisation. Using the EHD types has already allowed an additional seven homes to be built on site, showing the efficiency of the EHD design.

The development is also the last stage of the 15-year Greendykes North Masterplan aimed at regenerating the wider Craigmillar area. The main contractors for the scheme are Urban Union, who appointed Anderson Bell + Christie Architects to create the plans for the city council. And the offsite manufactured elements will be provided by Donaldson Timber Systems and Robertson Timber Engineering.

The firm will use its own offsite manufactured, closed-panel timber systems at Greendykes. Both systems will allow the build to be less wasteful and more efficient, while reducing carbon emissions and increasing the quality and energy efficiency of the housing once complete.

John Smith, technical director at Donaldson Timber Systems, said: “The approach of one site, one contractor, and two different timber systems gives us the ability to measure both. We can test, monitor and compare each system all the way through the process from build to occupancy, which will teach us a great deal about how best to deliver future net zero carbon housing at scale.”

