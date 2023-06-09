An interim Edinburgh council boss is to leave his job less than a month after he started, after councillors criticised his £160,000 salary for a six-month, part-time appointment.

Alan Adams was brought in to lead the city’s adult social care services following the sudden resignation of Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership chief Judith Proctor in May. Last week a report to the full council meeting confirmed Mr Adams’ temporary appointment – but his six-figure pay raised eyebrows in the chamber.

Some councillors described the sum “indefensible” at a time when social care services are on their knees due to a £47m budget gap and said it equated to a full-time salary of £403,000, making it the highest-paid public sector role in Scotland. Others said this comparison was “inappropriate” and that it was the “going rate” for senior officials hired externally.

Interim social care boss Alan Adams has left Edinburgh City Council after less than a month. Picture: Neil Hanna.

An email sent to councillors by Edinburgh City Council chief executive Andrew Kerr on Thursday said, following discussions, Mr Adams’ contract would now be ending – less than a month after he accepted the role – for “a number of both professional and personal reasons”.

Mr Kerr said: “I am working with Alan in respect of closing down the main diagnostic task he has been undertaking to ensure that this is finalised before he leaves. Part of that consideration will consider how we facilitate the appropriate leadership for the social work aspects of this work and an appropriate response to the inspection report received recently on adult protection and adult social work practice.”