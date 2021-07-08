Edinburgh MP shows support for bill to introduce more flexible working hours
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has thrown her weight behind a new bill that would allow workers the day-one right to flexible working hours.
The Liberal Democrat MP believes the UK Government should secure more flexible working into employment law and from day one of workers’ contracts.
It comes during a time when millions of Brits have been working at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing them out of the office and facing new working challenges.
Christine Jardine said: “The pandemic has changed our perception of flexible working and transformed working arrangements. I am proud to support this Bill, which would allow people to make the best choices for themselves and their families.
“This includes mothers who may be afraid of requesting flexible working arrangements at risk of being turned down or viewed negatively by their employer.
“On so many occasions we see this Government promising but not delivering. They now have an opportunity in supporting this Bill to change that trend.”
Labour MP, Tulip Siddiq presented the bill to the House of Commons on Wednesday and said that it would “require employers to offer flexible working arrangements in employment contracts and advertise the available types of such flexibility in vacancy notices”.
The bills aim is to give employees the chance of flexible working hours from the first day that they start working for their employer except in “exceptional circumstances.”
A report published earlier this year revealed that fewer than half of Scottish employees enjoy flexible working arrangements despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.