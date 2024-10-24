Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to the council to turn an Edinburgh city centre off-licence into a new wine bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helix Architecture Studio Ltd has submitted an application for a change of use from The Bon Vivants Companion off-licence to the new Du Vin Bouchers wine bar, at 51 Thistle Street in the New Town, on behalf of the property’s owner Catherine Lawrie.

The plans would see the current shop floor and office at ground level replaced by a bar and seating for 36 customers, along with toilet facilities. While the storage areas in the basement would be replaced by a private tasting area for 24 people, toilets and an office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current off-licence at 51 Thistle Street, which would become a new wine bar under plans submitted to the council. | Google Maps

In its supporting statement, Helix said: “The proposal seeks to convert this establishment to a wine bar (Public House), providing a relaxed setting where patrons can enjoy quality wines by the glass or bottle, with a curated selection of cheese and charcuterie pairings.

“The proposal is to re-purpose the space into an on-licence wine bar. No significant structural alterations are planned; the layout will remain relatively similar, with interior adjustments to accommodate seating, tables, and a service area.

“The primary change is operational, shifting from retail sales of alcohol for off-site consumption to a venue where patrons can enjoy wine in a comfortable, social atmosphere on-site.”

The new wine bar would operate primarily during standard business hours, extending into the evening but concluding by 11pm, according to the planning documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helix added: “The proposed conversion will provide modest employment opportunities in both service and management roles, contributing positively to the local economy. Furthermore, this establishment will attract wine enthusiasts and tourists, enhancing Edinburgh’s appeal as a destination for quality dining and drinking experiences.

“The conversion of the existing off-sales premises to Du Vin Bouchers Wine Bar represents a positive evolution of the site, in keeping with the city’s planning policies and the nature of its surroundings.

“It will add to the character and vitality of the local area, creating an inviting space that aligns with Edinburgh’s objectives for economic development and mixed-use city centres.”

The plans, submitted earlier this month, will now be decided upon by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department. Neighbours have been notified of the proposals.