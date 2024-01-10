Former Lloyds Banking Group call centre has lain empty for five years but planning permission for conversion to flats was granted last year

A developer who won planning permission to convert a derelict Edinburgh call centre into new homes has changed plans and now wants to turn it into student accommodation.

The white-painted Finance House building in Orchard Brae, which has lain empty since 2018, was due to be redeveloped to provide 86 residential apartments, while a 1970s extension would be demolished and replaced with a new-build block of 65 apartments.

But now developer Square and Crescent has given notice it is working on alternative proposals which would see Finance House refurbished as student accommodation with a mixture of studio flats and clusters, but retaining the previous design for the outward appearance of the building. The plans for demolition of the extension and construction of a new block of 65 apartments would go ahead as approved.

The existing Finance House building in Orchard Brae would be refurbished as planned, but the developer wants to redesign the interior to provide student accommodation instead of residential apartments.

Square and Crescent say the revised plan is in line with the city council’s guidance for student housing, which states that for larger sites, a mix of residential and student developments are compatible.

Eight-storey Finance House was built in 1968 and served as a Lloyds Banking Group call centre. The five-storey extension was added in 1978. But the building was underused for several years and has been lying vacant since November 2018. Square and Cresent bought the building from Lloyds Banking Group in 2020.

Planning permission was granted in September 2023 to redevelop the overall site for a residential development which would deliver a total of 151 units. The revised proposals would still include the 65 new-build units, but provide purpose-built student accommodation units in the existing Finance House building,

Simon Cook, of Square and Crescent, said: “We are pleased to be bringing forward the latest proposals to redevelop the Finance House into a modern mixed use residential and student accommodation development. Having received our initial planning consent in September 2023, we have carefully considered how the site can bring the derelict building back to life, whilst responding to the clear demand for new housing in both the mainstream and student sectors.

“Our revised proposals seek to alter the internal design of the existing building, whilst delivering the new housing development to the rear of the building as consented.”

He said the revised proposal would still deliver the previously approved pedestrian path from Learmonth Gardens to Orchard Brae, as well as new amenity spaces such as a gym and flexible working space.

Square and Crescent has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to the council for its change of plans and it is holding two public consultation events to inform the community of the revised proposals. These will take place on Thursday, February 8, and Thursday, February 29, both from 3pm to 7pm at St Ninian’s Episcopal Church, 40 Comely Bank, Edinburgh EH4 1AG.