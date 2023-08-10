Plans to replace Dalton Metal Recycling’s scrapyard at Salamander Street in Leith with student accommodation have been criticised by locals online.

Dalton plans to replace the scrapyard with a proposed mixed use development comprising purpose-built student accommodation, residential (build to rent), retail/commercial space and associated works, and has submitted an application for full planning permission to the City of Edinburgh Council.

The local community council and local councillors have been informed about the plans for the site, which featured in Trainspotting sequel T2, opposite the flat main characters Renton and Sick Boy played by Ewan McGregor and Johnny Lee Miller lived at in the movie.

Plans have been lodged to turn this Leith scrapyard at Salamander Street into student flats. Photo: Google.

Public consultation events are also scheduled to take place at Leith Library on September 20 and October 18, 3-7pm.

Locals revealed their anger on social media when reacting to the proposals for the site on the corner with Salamander Place.

On the ‘I Love Leith’ Facebook community page, one local resident said: “It was a functioning business, where is all the recycling of scrap cars etc ripping the history out of Leith?”

Another posted: “Daltons is a long established business providing a useful service. So how do we sustain ourselves when all these businesses and their skills disappear?”

And one local said: “Gutted that an old piece of Leith history will be no more. Surely it won’t be any more student flats. Affordable houses should be petitioned for the rental market.”