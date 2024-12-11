Plans have been lodged to open a new golf centre in Edinburgh with an indoor practice area and retail space.

The proposals for the empty unit at 85 Bankhead Crossway in Sighthill were lodged by Affordable Golf Ltd on November 12 with the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department.

Affordable Golf is a multi-faceted business serving the golf sector which has been trading for over 25 years, with existing facilities in East Kilbride, Hillington and Irvine, and is now looking to expand into Edinburgh.

The proposed site of the new Affordable Golf unit at Bankhead Industrial Estate in Sighthill, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

The Affordable Golf use for the Sighthill site incorporates several elements, including sale of golfing equipment, including clubs, bags, trolleys, shoes and clothing; repair and recycling of golf equipment, including regripping clubs and repair and installation of new batteries to trolleys and buggies; storage and distribution of golf products, and associated professional golf training and tuition.

The plans show two separate tuition spaces in the unit, with a main display area for retail sales, a repairs area, a stock room, and a staff room with toilets.

The Sighthill industrial unit seen from the other side. | Google Maps

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “Part of the unit will incorporate an indoor practice area, which supports the custom fitting service which enables customers to try equipment before purchasing, and for coaching/tuition that is provided by a an on-site professional.

“The indoor practice element of the use requires high ceiling height and deep floorplate, to safely and appropriately accommodate the indoor practice are and testing bays. The indoor practice bays also allow Affordable Golf to offer indoor golf lessons.

“The business includes space for the retail sale of goods, and whilst that includes for golf clothing and shoes, extending over approximately 25 per cent of the unit floorspace, it also includes bulky type goods including golf clubs, trolleys and buggies.”

The planning documents also state that Affordable Golf will employ five-seven staff members at the new Sighthill site if the plans are approved.

The council’s planning department will now decide on the Bankhead Industrial Estate proposals from Affordable Golf, with the online application so far receiving no public comments.