Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged with the council to demolish a Portobello water tower situated just metres from the beach, and build a new block of six flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residential development company Cabins in the City has submitted plans for the demolition of a water tower and partial demolition of a former laundry building at 8 Pittville Street Lane, and the erection of a residential development with six flats.

The proposals at the 195 sqm site are to redevelop the buildings to form a small residential scheme comprising six units, split over four floors, with one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The proposed new building would be similar in height to the existing water tower building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the new building at Pittville Street Lane, pictured in the centre with green roof. | City of Edinburgh Council

Large parts of the external fabric of the laundry building are to be retained as part of the development, however the water tower requires demolition due to significant structural issues, and its form of construction not being suited for conversion.

In its planning statement, Cabins in the City said: “We have included four three-bedroom apartments in the development recognising that for those working from home, one of these bedrooms may be used for work-related purposes.

“It should be noted that the apartments are not suitable for short-term licence applications. We mention this in relation to a question raised during our community engagement and would like to provide re-assurance on this point.”

The current water tower at Pittville Street Lane, which would be demolished under the plans. | Google Maps

The proposals for the site situated in the Portobello Conservation Area include the provision of external balcony spaces, erection of solar panels and provision of a cycle store, suitable to accommodate 14 cycle spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about community engagement, Cabins in the City added: “We have also engaged with local residents by providing a leaflet outlining the scheme and welcoming them to attend a Portobello community council meeting. At that meeting, we presented the proposals and took questions from the general public.

“Through this process, the scheme has been amended to that now submitted with the planning application.

“These amendments included: the removal of roof terrace and stair core; balconies on the western elevation were removed; a reduction of the mass and form of the building; amendments to the architectural treatment of balcony spaces; relocation of windows, particularly on the eastern elevation; and an increase to the green sedum roof space.

“The proposals have positively evolved through pre-application discussions and consultation with the public, with the overarching benefit of being fully in conformity with the development plan and supported by a number of important material considerations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These plans show more details of the proposed block of six flats at Pittville Street Lane. | City of Edinburgh Council

In correspondence, Historic Scotland said it is pleased that the current pre-application proposal retains the western external wall of the laundry building and largely integrates the design for the flatted development within the wall’s existing openings.

Adding: “We have no issues with the proposed work and are content for the proposal to proceed to an application without our further involvement.”

Cabins in the City concluded: “Overall, the proposals will provide an increased in density, making best and most efficient use of a vacant and derelict brownfield site. In turn this will improve the sustainability of housing delivery across the city.”

More detailed plans for the application to build a new block of flats at Pittville Street Lane in Portobello. | City of Edinburgh Council

And a design statement by Staran Architects for the application added: “In the context of the surrounding buildings, the proposals appear to be of a suitable height, mass and form. The design has no adverse impact on daylighting to adjacent properties or sunlight and privacy to neighbouring properties and gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal will present an energy efficient new build apartment block with high quantity sustainably sourced recyclable materials. The design is modern and has an enduring architectural form which preserves the façade of the original laundry building and provides a subtle nod to the existing water tower that requires to be demolished.

“In summary, the proposal has been carefully considered to ensure a contemporary design which is not detrimental to the character of the adjacent buildings or the wider surrounding Portobello conservation area.”

This planning application will now be decided on by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department.