Plans have been submitted for a change of use and alterations to turn a Dalry kitchens and bathrooms showroom into a new restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans lodged on October 15 with the City of Edinburgh Council by Development Direct Ltd are for the change of use from a showroom with ancillary office space to a restaurant at 51-57 Dalry Road, and internal alterations to be carried out to facilitate this change.

The unit is currently occupied by Kitchens Defined, with the kitchens and bathrooms studio headed by Colin Wong still operating at the Dalry site as a tenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing kitchens and bathrooms showroom on Dalry Road would be converted into a new restaurant under the plans. | Google Maps

The proposal is to form a restaurant with seating for diners spread across the ground and lower ground floor of the premises. A full commercial kitchen, inclusive of preparation and wash up areas, is proposed within the lower ground floor.

The existing shop frontage will be retained and remain unaltered by these proposals. While, the ground floor level of the premises will be raised as an integral part of the formation of the full commercial kitchen below.

In its planning statement, Development Direct Ltd said of these plans: “The proposed restaurant will, it is envisaged, enhance the vibrant and ever evolving dynamic of the Dalry/ Haymarket quarter by the formation of a destination led quality venue.

“It is anticipated that this venue will be held in high esteem by those in the locale and visitors alike, strengthening Edinburgh's rightful place as one of the world's most desirable destinations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The detailed plans to transform the Dalry Road showroom into a new restaurant. | City of Edinburgh Council

The premises forming the application site at 51-57 Dalry Road have had numerous uses over the years. In 1904 the premises at 55-57 were altered and extended to form an office for The Edinburgh Evening News. In 1968 alterations were carried out to alter and extend the premises forming 53-55 Dalry Road, then used as a car showroom.

The change of use and alterations application will now be decided upon by the council’s planning department. So far the application has received no comments on the local authority’s online planning portal.