A change of use application has been made to City of Edinburgh Council to turn a retail warehouse in Newcraighall into a new international supermarket.

The proposed change for the Enviropac site at 77 Whitehill Street was made by Ali Kaya on April 9. The new supermarket would sell food from 16 countries across the world according to Mr Kaya, with a focus on fresh and healthy produce.

Customers would access the supermarket from Whitehill Street and suppliers would enter the site via the yard off Maingait Medway. The supermarket’s ground floor would include a butchery area, bakery room, two cold rooms and a storage area, as well as the large public sales area. While the first floor would include office spaces and a staff room.

The proposed bakery section of the new Newcraighall supermarket.

Applicant and warehouse owner Mr Kaya explained more about his plans, which would include a website pick-up service.

He said: “I wanted to do something different for the local community of Edinburgh and the area of Newcraighall as well. We will bring different products to the site, including different fruits, like white strawberries and organic stuff.

“It’s going to be an international supermarket, with 16 countries represented, including Turkish, Asian, African, Chinese, Jamaican and Eastern European food.

“It’s a good size. People can come and find everything they need. Different products they can’t find elsewhere, and fresh and orgnanic.

“We know there are bigger supermarkets out there, but we think we think we offer something different. Organic food is a big deal for us. There is certainly a demand out there for more healthy food.

“I think people will travel from elsewhere to get our fresh organic products that are healthy, as well as our fresh food prepared in the on-site bakery and butchers.

“We will also have a website set-up where you can order your food and come and collect it. As people are so busy these days, so this helps them plan their shopping better.”

Another artist's impression of the proposed Newcraighall supermarket layout.

Having seen family members open successful similar businesses elsewhere, Mr Kaya is excited about his plans and said it will be “a dream come true” if the new supermarket goes ahead.

He said: “In this area there is nothing for the community like this. There is nothing like this in Edinburgh really. A smaller, family-run business selling fresh food.

“My cousins down in Wales have opened supermarkets like this and they have done really well, so I can’t see why that success can’t be replicated here in Edinburgh.

“I have been working on this for a long time and we are very excited about these plans. It will be a dream come true if we get the go ahead.

“Offering great fresh and healthy food from all over the world. And there is a vets next door, so we will sell food and toys for animals as well.”

The Newcraighall retail warehouse, which could soon become a new supermarket under a proposed change of use application made to the council.

Proposed changes would also be made to the front of the building under the plans. Including new windows, doors and signage.