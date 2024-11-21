Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged to demolish an Edinburgh church and build 35 ‘affordable’ flats in two new blocks.

The plans by Cruden Partnership Limited, to demolish the former St John Vianneys RC Church at 40 Fernieside Gardens in Moredun to make way for the two new four-storey blocks of flats, were lodged with the council on October 25.

The development will be for 100 per cent affordable housing and will comprise 17 one-bedroom flats, 11 two-bedroom flats, and seven three-bedroom flats.

An artist's impression of the proposed two new blocks of flats at 40 Fernieside Gardens in Moredun, Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

In the applicant’s design statement, Cruden said: “The proposed demolition of the existing vacant church and associated outbuildings offers the opportunity to re-use a brownfield site inline with NPF4 policy 9 promoting the approach to reduce the need for greenfield development.

“A key driver of the proposal is to facilitate the delivery of more high quality, affordable and sustainable homes on a site that is located at the heart of a local community, well situated within a 20-minute neighbourhood.

“Scale and massing have been devised to create a building that responds to its urban context.

“The design combines complementary contextual and contrasting design which aims to enhance the character of the local area. The design approach prioritises medium density in keeping with examples in the wider area.

“The proposal benefits from an extremely generous amount of open and amenity space. It is proposed to maintain and expand the shared garden space within the development site.”

The former St John Vianneys RC Church at 40 Fernieside Gardens. | Google Maps

The church building was built in 1952 and is predominately of red brick, in keeping with the surrounding houses which are either red brick or dark render. A number of extensions to the church have been implemented over the years.

The two new blocks of flats would also be ‘warm red’ in colour to cross reference the brick widely used locally. While, a tiled roof is proposed to the street frontage to provide continuity with the adjacent properties.

Another artist's impression image of the proposed new flats. | City of Edinburgh Council

A public consultation event about the plans was held at Gilmerton Library on August 21, with this dedicated website established for people to look at the proposals.

In total 27 members of the public attended the consultation event, with five leaving feedback via the paper forms available at the event. A further three were received via the digital feedback form on the website.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide upon the plans, which have received four objections on the online planning portal.