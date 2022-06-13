Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The proposals for the new energy-efficient, mixed-tenure homes and associated green space at the Broughton Road site will be set out in detail at a drop-in event on Wednesday at McDonald Road Library between 4pm and 7:30pm. Council officers will be joined by builders Cruden Building and architects Smith Scott Mullan to take questions and gather views.

There will also be a virtual drop-in on Thursday between 4pm and 7:30pm, with a presentation and Q&A session starting each hour at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a consultation website – https://orbitconsultations.scot/powderhallresidential/ – will open on Wednesday for three weeks, closing on Wednesday July 6.

The blueprint for the wider Powderhall area includes the redevelopment of an adjacent former bowling greens site for 27 affordable homes for older people, above a new 128-space early years centre and refurbished B-listed stables building, which will be converted into a flexible event and exhibition space with a community art workshop. New public realm and improved cycling and walking in St Mark’s Path are also planned. These phases have previously been the subject of community consultation and have received planning permission.

Housing convener Councillor Jane Meagher said: “The closure of the old waste transfer site at Powderhall has created a unique opportunity for us to create a sustainable neighbourhood which benefits everyone in the area.

“Alongside affordable new homes – which will form an important part of our housebuilding target – our vision for Powderhall is to create enjoyable new public spaces and a truly intergenerational community. There will be dozens of employment opportunities too, as we also protect and preserve the nearby 1890s stable block for a whole variety of new uses.

New energy-efficient homes are planned for the Powderhall site. Image: Smith Scott Mullan Associates.