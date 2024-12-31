Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals to change an Edinburgh city centre office into a new 28-room hotel have been approved by the council.

Perle Hotel Group’s plans to turn the office at 16 - 20 Castle Street into a new hotel with lounge /bar with food provision have been given the go ahead by the local authority’s planning department.

The plans also include the conversion of window on the front elevation into a door, the repainting of doors and window frames and replacing garage doors with timber clad walls.

The proposals for the development consist of alterations to form 28 guestrooms across the basement, ground and first to third floors, with associated access stairs.

The current office block at 16-20 Castle Street in Edinburgh city centre. | City of Edinburgh Council

In the planning documents for the A-listed Georgian townhouse building built in 1792, the applicant said: “The building is tired, run down and in much need of a new lease of life. However, its overall character remains.

“The proposals and change of use present an opportunity to restore the building back to its former glory which should be supported given its significant location. A restoration that is much needed. The proposals are restrained and work with the grain of the existing layout, thereby minimising loss of historic fabric.

“At present the property is in poor condition, becoming rundown and tired over the years. There has clearly been a lack of maintenance and upkeep of the building.

“The proposed layout follows as closely as possible, the existing arrangement of rooms so as to retain the character of the original building. Where significant walls are proposed to be removed, this will be done whilst retaining cornices.

“The proposals submitted will present the property in a manner that will be closer to the original design intent than currently is the case. Many of the original features will be exposed, repaired or replaced.

“This type of property is not suitable for a modern day office and as such the users are fighting against the building which is detrimental to its long-term future. An alternative function of residential or hotel use is more suitable.”

The proposed three green doors at the entrance of the new hotel at Castle Street. | City of Edinburgh Council

With the plans now approved, the building at 16-20 Castle Street will be used predominantly as a hotel with 28 bedroom suites. Additionally there will be a lounge/bar providing breakfast, day time coffee and evening drinks, located directly at the entrance of the building. This will be open for both guest and public use.

The proposals include converting the central window on the ground floor east elevation back to an entrance door as the building was originally designed. Additionally providing another exit at lower ground floor level for fire escape purposes. The proposal will include painting the doors and window frames green.

The applicant will now make internal alterations to the building to create more welcoming and light rooms across all five levels of the building. This includes removing partition walls and erecting new ones. An internal staircase on the basement level will be removed to provide sufficient means of escape.

The online planning application received three comments. The first, in support of the plans, from local resident Alan Kinloch, said: “There is a vibrancy that occurs in an area when a blend and variability of users/occupiers exists. Too many Edinburgh buildings fail to utilise their upper floors and conservation restrictions reduce the usability of buildings restricting economic growth.

“Edinburgh's strength lies routed in its attractiveness to visitors and businesses. The advancement of AI will see a sizeable reduction in the finance and service sector in Edinburgh which will impact the city. We must encourage businesses to invest and this is a good investment in a sector that the city needs.”

A negative comment, posted by Edinburgh World Heritage, said: “While Edinburgh World Heritage has general no comment on the change of use, we object to the conversion of a window on the front elevation to a door in this seven-bay former pair of classical houses.

“This appears to be an unnecessary change to historic fabric and the elevation and in our opinion could be avoided by changing the proposed layout slightly to locate the reception behind one of the two existing doors.”

The plans for the A-listed building at Castle Street which was built in 1792. | City of Edinburgh Council

While, the Lord Cockburn Association added: “This proposal may represent a sustainable use of an A-listed former office in the New Town.

“However, clarification of and expanded detail on a number of important issues is required. As it stands, the application fails to make completely clear which elements of internal heritage interest are to be retained, restored or removed.

“It is particularly concerning that remaining items of original heritage interest may be at risk. In addition, given the nature of the change of use proposed, details of servicing arrangements and visitor access provision should have been included in the application.”

The council’s archaeology officer and Historic Environment Scotland provided no objections to the plans.

Approving the plans earlier this month, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals will preserve the special architectural and historic interest of the listed buildings, the character and appearance of the conservation area and the outstanding universal value of the world heritage site.

“The proposals are acceptable in principle and are of an acceptable design. The proposals do not result in an unacceptable impact to neighbouring amenity. Cycle parking is not provided but this is not considered significant to merit refusal.

“Therefore, the proposals comply with the overall objectives of the Development Plan. No other material considerations identified outweigh this conclusion. It is therefore recommended that the application is granted.”

The works must begin within three years and noise mitigation measures as recommended by the council’s planning department must be implemented.

Cooking operations on the premises shall be restricted to the use of one soup kettle, one sandwich toaster, one coffee machine and one microwave oven only. No other forms of cooking shall take place without the prior written approval of the planning authority.