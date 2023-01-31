Leith residents and ward councillors will be urging transport committee members to save the beloved Lindsay Road Bridge at council meeting this week (February 2).

The landmark bridge, known locally as ‘Pride’ or Rainbow’ bridge, saw hundreds of residents rally together in community-led campaign to paint the 85-year old structure in the summer of 2021. But it was deemed an ‘immediate health and safety risk’ by council officers just months later and has remained closed ever since.

Locals say the structure is a valued community asset and an important thoroughfare connecting Leith and Newhaven, a symbol of Leith’s industrial heritage and has become an iconic LGTBQ+ monument. But in a report published last week (January 27), council officials conclude that demolishing the bridge is the most financially viable solution and saving the bridge would require ‘additional funding of between £337,000 and £1.2m.’

The landmark bridge was painted rainbow colours by the local community in the summer of 2021 with council permission before being condemned in December of the same year. Locals say the bridge, originally completed in 1938, is a vital active travel link, a symbol of Leith's industrial heritage and and a LGTBQ+ monument.

Róisín Thérèse, lead campaigner of the Save The Pride Bridge campaign said: “The bridge is very important, both as a functional structure and as a symbol. We use it as pedestrians and cyclists to connect us from the residential area to amenities, public transport, the schools – everything is on the other side of the bridge.

“For people with mobility issues, the diversions are completely unsuitable, not only are they significantly less safe they also involve having to take a round about route.”

Róisín, who will make a deputation to committee this week said: “We’re hoping that the council are going to listen to the voice of the community which has come out so strongly in favour of preserving what’s already here – keeping the bridge as it is and providing the necessary repairs for us to continue to enjoy it as a social space.”

The committee meeting this week comes after a request was made in October 2022 for officials to liaise with industry experts to explore all options for the bridge ‘to allow committee to make a fully informed decision on the structure’s future.’ The report outlines plans to restore the bridge as well as make a case for its demolition.

The option preferred by campaigners is to infill two spans of the structure and install a metal culvert in the third span to maintain access for walking and cycling along the Hawthornvale Path. The report states this would cost £844,000 against a revised demolition cost of £459,000. With £500,000 already allocated towards the structure’s future this would mean an additional £344,000 would need to be sourced.

‘It would destroy an emerging LGBT+ cultural landmark’

Chas Booth, Green councillor for Leith, said: “While it does appear that the cheapest option for the council is simply to demolish the bridge, that would remove an existing active travel route, destroy an emerging cultural landmark for the LGBT+ community and leave a rift between the communities of Leith and Newhaven.”

Cllr Booth will be urging the committee to retain the bridge adding ‘I’m confident this can be done, even in the current very challenging financial climate.’

Katrina Faccenda, Labour councillor for Leith Ward said external funds could be used to save the bridge, adding: “I think it is important to look at solutions where we can keep as much as of the original structure as possible – I don’t think we’re quite finished with the discussions about the different ways that can be done.”

