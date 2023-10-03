Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh locals are being asked for their views on the creation of a new outdoor city skatepark as plans to transform a derelict bowling green are set to take shape.

A council consultation on making Leith Links a ‘flagship skatepark location’ has been launched ahead of designs being finalised. Feedback is also being sought on a range of other ideas for the park including installing parkour equipment, a street gym, bike trail, basketball court and a ‘play area aimed at teenagers’. Meanwhile, the Links’ bowling pavilion will become a café, toilet and community space as part of the project.

The survey is running until October 21 and follows engagement on the scheme last year which found the ‘vast majority’ of respondents supported proposals to turn part of the disused bowling green into a ‘streetscape style skatepark’ which would also incorporate biodiversity enhancements.

Possible skatepark designs for the former bowling green at Leith Links. Image: City of Edinburgh Council.

The council said: “Designing the skatepark will require input from a specialist skatepark firm, but we will be working very closely with them and the Skatepark Working Group to help shape the ultimate design. The skating area is envisioned to be a flagship skatepark location within the city of Edinburgh.

“Taking inspiration from ‘streetscape’ style skateparks around the world, a key objective of the area will be to cultivate an inclusive atmosphere by integrating planting and seating across the space. A range of features, facilities and textures, will be used to encourage creative use of the skating space across a broad range of ages, skill levels and skating types.”