Freedom of Information request reveals seven applications to redress scheme for those targeted by social worker Sean Bell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh City Council has received seven compensation claims from victims of a former employee who was a prolific abuser.

A redress scheme to help give those who suffered at the hands of Sean Bell “a level of closure” closed in September after inviting applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bell, who was a senior social worker, was set to stand trial for criminal charges spanning his 30-year career in the council when he was found dead at the bottom of Salisbury Crags in 2020. Victims described him as a “predatory, controlling, serial abuser” who harmed people “sexually, physically, emotionally and psychologically”.

Edinburgh council has received seven compensation claims from victims of 'predatory' social worker Sean Bell. Picture: Neil Hanna

Following his death an independent inquiry found he was protected by an “old boys network” at Edinburgh City Council. Interviews with over 50 witnesses and analysis of over 70,000 emails revealed he was as “lecherous” and “predatory” in his attitude towards female colleagues.

A freedom of information request revealed seven claims were made under a redress scheme established for his victims in the wake of the scandal. The council has set aside £1.5 million to compensate survivors. Claimants were deemed to be eligible if administrators Pinsent Masons were “satisfied on the balance of probabilities” that they suffered “relevant abuse”.

However, previously the council was criticised for the terms of the scheme being too “narrow”. Council whistleblower Christine Scott said last year it should have been extended “to include all victims, not just in the Sean Bell case” after some who suffered found they were not eligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad