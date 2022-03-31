Council leader Adam McVey

He hit back after he was accused of shutting down debate at Tuesday's online meeting of the council's policy and sustainability committee when he muted two Tory councillors’ microphones as they tried to raise the issue.

A report by the council’s monitoring officer found “illegality, maladministration and injustice” at the city’s two secure units, including inappropriate use of restraint, assaults on young people and a toxic management culture. The report was not debated at last week’s full council meeting because of the 5pm cut-off when remaining business is voted on without discussion. A Tory bid to suspend standing orders and allow a debate was defeated.

At Tuesday’s meeting Cllr McVey ruled a question to officers from Tory Jim Campbell inappropriate, muted him and rebuked him when he posted a message saying "Free speech now being curtailed".

Later he also muted Tory group leader Iain Whyte when he accused him of rejecting questions and then ruled an amendment tabled by Cllr Whyte incompetent.

Cllr Campbell accused Cllr McVey of “yet another attempt to silence any criticism of the council's conduct”.

Cllr McVey said: "I’m shocked that the Tories are using these serious issues the council is addressing as a defence for their unacceptable behaviour.

“The level of disrespect and conduct is now crossing over into seriously unacceptable. We’ve seen this right through the last five years but their behaviour has got steadily worse.

“There are very clear processes set out and rules that all councillors must follow when engaging with each other and with our employees. The Tories have routinely believed they were above following rules, and it saddens me that they’re using the most serious issue we have to address as a council to justify their divisive conduct.

“On Tuesday they tried to break rules and conventions relating to questioning officers, engaging with other councillors and proposing an incompetent amendment. It’s disappointing that they’ve chosen to attack me for holding them to the same rules and standards of behaviour expected of all of us."

Depute council leader Cammy Day said the disrespect shown by some Tory councillors was “unacceptable”.

"The member-officer protocol clearly sets out what is and isn’t appropriate and this has been ignored time after time. I only hope the next council brings elected members who can respect that rules are for all of us.”

