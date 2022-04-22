Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Mr Cole-Hamilton asked the minister what plans she had to support the victims and ensure the mistakes that led to the abuse are not repeated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Haughey has now replied, saying she wholeheartedly shared his concern at the report’s findings. She said: “Children and young people living in this type of accommodation should receive the highest level and quality of care, especially given the extent of their needs and vulnerabilities.”

Ms Haughey continued: “The report has not been shared with us, but the Scottish Government’s Chief Social Work Advisor has been in touch with Edinburgh’s Chief Social Work Officer. She has been assured that the findings and recommendations of the report are now to be taken forward as part of a robust and detailed action plan.

"I note that Edinburgh Council has apologised to the children and young people affected by this, praising those who contributed to the investigation.”

She added that the Scottish Government was committed to ensuring that secure care was the best it could be for the children and young people who needed it.

Alex Cole-Hamilton (left) and Clare Haughey

"In October 2020 we launched the Secure Care pathways and Standards which set out what support children should expect from professionals – before, during and after secure care placements. Work is underway to support local authorities, secure care services and inspection agencies to fully implement the standards to deliver a consistent approach to children Scotland-wide.”

But Mr Cole-Hamilton said ministers should be taking a closer interest in the Edinburgh situation. He said: "As someone who worked with vulnerable children for more than a decade, this letter does not reassure me that this issue is being treated with the seriousness that it deserves.

"Either the Scottish Government asked to see this report and were rebuffed by the council or they have decided to simply take on trust that there is nothing to see here.

"Frankly after the level of failure that we have seen on the ground in Edinburgh I would expect to see ministers taking more of an interest.

"We are talking about children being bruised and burned, inappropriate restraint, isolation and a toxic management culture. That should be ringing alarm bells at every level yet so much is still being hidden from the public."