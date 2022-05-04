Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The warning was issued at an emergency education committee meeting to discuss the latest allegations surrounding the city's secure units, but was heard behind closed doors on legal advice. The statement was circulated to all councillors after the meeting.

The parent, who spoke anonymously, referred to the damning report which found "illegality, maladministration and injustice" at Edinburgh Secure Services, the section of the council's children and families department which runs the secure units. "I am horrified to read that restraint and seclusion were used inappropriately and that the management did not deal with the problem. The psychological effects of restraint and seclusion are devastating for vulnerable young people."

Many of the report's recommendations pointed to simple but very serious failings of management, said the parent, such as ensuring that managers and staff were "trained in the use of paperwork" and "have the appropriate qualifications to practice.”

The parent commented: "If any of these failings had occurred in a business or other setting, the entire management would have been out on their ears a long time ago."

Another recommendation said managers and staff should be "trained in the impact of trauma and adverse childhood experiences on young people and their behaviours”. The parent said: "It beggars belief that this is only now being considered, when we have known for a long time that young people who need the care of secure services or close support units are very likely to have suffered trauma in their young lives. There are well established ways of supporting traumatised young people and I am appalled that the council is lagging so far behind in this field. Our most vulnerable young people need the best support and they are clearly not getting it."

The parent went on to ask if disciplinary action was being taken to hold staff and managers to account over the illegality, maladministration and injustice. "The council has a track record of brushing issues away by saying that they are historic and that staff have left the council. If you say that all the staff and managers who were responsible for these failings have since left the council, I will simply not believe you.

"The young people who were failed on your watch will suffer long-term life-changing effects of how they were treated – it’s totally unacceptable for those responsible to walk away with no consequences."

And the parent asked how the public would know that disciplinary matters were being followed up, recommendations implemented and any relevant information shared with the police. “Given recent talk of investigations that didn’t take place, as well as my own family’s experience, I have no confidence in the council’s commitment to transparency. Will you be marking your own homework again or bringing in independent resources to address these serious issues?