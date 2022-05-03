Children's Commissioner Bruce Adamson

A damning report on the city’s two secure units for young people earlier this year found “illegality, maladministration and injustice” dating back more than a decade, but continuing up until 2020.

But Bruce Adamson has written to the Capital’s new education director Amanda Hatton following revelations last week that an inquiry into Edinburgh Secure Services, the section of the children and families department responsible for the secure units, was ordered in 2017 on the authority of council chief executive Andrew Kerr but never took place.

The move followed a case review after carer Gordon Collins was convicted of sexually abusing children at two homes.

Mr Adamson wrote: “We were dismayed to see so many similarities between the issues raised by the most recent investigation and that review report.

“It is right that the council acknowledges that failure to properly respond to the Significant Case Review report five years ago has led to a situation in which children were subject to unacceptable and unlawful conduct.”

In March, Holly Hamilton, one of those sexually abused by Collins while a resident in St Katharine’s secure unit, told the Evening News the latest investigation found many of the same issues as the report on her case 15 years ago. She said: “This has been going on for decades. It just seems to be recommendation after recommendation, every ten years the same recommendations but nothing ever changes. How many generations of broken children does this system need to create?”