Only around 240 of an estimated 12,000 short-term lets in Edinburgh have so far registered for a licence, prompting calls for another delay of the October 1 deadline, which has already been pushed back by six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a BBC radio interview, Cllr Day said: "It's a low turnout but I understand the sector will put applications in towards the end of September for that date in October, but if they want to join us in a lobby to ask for an extension to that we would be more than happy to have that discussion. My door is always open, and I would welcome further discussions with industry representatives and government."

Only a fraction of existing Edinburgh short-term let landlords have registered for licensing and council leader Cammy Day appeared to support delaying the deadline, but a motion to full council will reaffirm the council's stance of sticking to the October 1 date. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

His comments sparked accusations that Cllr Day was capitulating to pressure from operators and former city housing convener Kate Campbell, SNP councillor for Portobello and Craigmillar, branded his remarks "spineless". Now Lib Dems have tabled an emergency motion for the full council meeting today, Thursday, August 31, to reassert the council's support for the licensing scheme and opposing any new delay.

Lib Dem group leader Kevin Lang said: "We were very frustrated and concerned that the council leader’s comments made it look like the council was no longer committed to the regulation of short-term lets and was maybe even open to the idea of an extension. That is not the position of the council, it has not been the position of the council and there was a lot of concern that when we are working very hard to try and encourage existing landlords to submit their licence applications by the end of next month that those comments were deeply unhelpful to that effort.”

The motion will be tabled by Lib Dem councillor Neil Ross, who is convener of the regulatory committee. Cllr Lang said: “It will reaffirm the fact the council is not in favour of any further delay and make clear that existing landlords must get their licence applications in by the end of September, otherwise they are open to enforcement action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad