Community councils in North Edinburgh say they understand there are thousands of outstanding defects relating to the tram project

Community councils in North Edinburgh are asking the council to publish the full defects register relating to the tram extension that launched earlier this year.

Community Councils Together on Trams (CCTT), a group made up of members from four community councils who consulted with the tram team before and during the Trams to Newhaven project, say they understand the list of defects to be in the thousands and have previously requested a ‘lessons learned’ programme with the transport and environment committee (TEC).

CCTT spokesperson, Harald Tobermann, who made a deputation to the TEC last week, said despite trams running since July and the publication of the long-awaited tram inquiry, a feeling held by many who live along the tram route is that the Trams to Newhaven project is not complete.

Community councils together on trams say there are thousands of defects on the Trams to Newhaven route

Speaking to councillors on November 16, Mr Tobermann said: “If you take away one sentence from my deputation today, this is it - the project isn’t finished.” Making reference to the recently published tram inquiry he said: “It’s not just me or the thousands of residents along the route saying that, it is also in one of Hardie’s recommendations”, adding that the two-year defects period must entail a ‘systematic and focussed approach’.

Mr Tobermann said that defects of most concern to the CCTT are loose paving stones along the route and traffic signalling issues that delay trams and other traffic - prompting cars and vans to use parallel roads that already have a stressed capacity. It is understood that a contractor advised members of the CCTT they believe recent surface flooding on the south side of Dalmeny Street derives from drainage works carried out on Leith Walk during the tram project.

They believe the cost for repair could be in the region of £100,000. The CCTT has concerns that if repair costs like this are disputed or delayed by contractors, the bill would then fall to the council if not resolved within the specified time period.

Mr Tobermann said one way to safeguard the council's position on this would be to have a permanent team, with knowledge and experience of the project, to oversee the defects period rather than have staff contracts which are renewed on a month-by-month basis.

In addition, Mr Tobermann said that the lack of confirmation regarding a lessons learned programme has led to ‘major frustration’ for CCTT members. Originally proposed for the summer this year, the council has said this is now scheduled for January 2024. Mr Tobermann said: “I cannot for the life of me understand why this hasn’t happened - it’s really baffling” He added that being left in the dark has meant the ‘trust that was built up over the years is now disappearing’.

The council said a detailed handover plan will be brought to council in spring next year and that the local authority has a good working relationship with contractors as they work through the defects list. It added that members of the public will not have access to the full defects register.

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “As Community Councils Together on Trams have been assured, we will be in touch with them and other stakeholders as part of the lessons learned process for Trams to Newhaven. The outcome of this will be reported to committee, along with a detailed handover plan. Community Councils Together would be welcome to attend the Committee to address the report.

“As would be expected on a project of this scale and complexity, there are some snagging and defects resolution which is being carried out by the contractor as part of an ongoing rectification programme. We are working closely with contractors to oversee and confirm the completion and high standard of repairs.”