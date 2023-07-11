A homeowner ordered to repaint her pink front door in Edinburgh's New Town was hit with another complaint after she changed it to off-white.

Mum-of-two Miranda Dickson, 49, inherited her childhood home in Drummond Place, which her parents bought in 1981 in the UNESCO heritage area. Miranda, who returned from living in Los Angeles, painted the door pink - but was threatened with a £20,000 fine by the City of Edinburgh Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was ordered to change the colour by April so painted it green as she had not had confirmation from the council's planning permission department and the deadline was looming. The green colour was welcomed by neighbours but she then received a missive telling her the application was rejected, so changed it to off-white three weeks ago. Miranda, who took over her parents' travel firm when they died, only found out about the most recent complaint after being told about it by a BBC journalist.

Miranda Dickson painted her door off-white but has received more complaints. Photo: Miranda Dickson/SWNS

She also revealed a complaint was made about wallpaper she used inside her house, and believes someone was using binoculars to see into her home. She said the attitudes in Edinburgh were the polar opposite of LA, or of the neighbourliness she enjoyed in Moss Side, Manchester.

Miranda said: "I was just gobsmacked. I wouldn't have known about the complaint, the council hasn't reached out to me about it. Somebody is complaining that I painted the door back to its original colour, which is categorically not true.

"I feel like it's becoming discriminatory, it obviously is personal. There are many brightly coloured doors within Edinburgh's New Town. It's questionable that planning permission is needed to change the colour of the front door as it's not a structural change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am hoping the council aren't going to take the complaint seriously, I painted it thinking 'how could anyone find this offensive'. It is obviously someone in my neighbourhood who has a problem with me. They should go and see the Barbie movie. Half the neighbours are supportive, but I've been here longer than half the people on this street. I don't understand how you can pick on this door and not mandate nonsensical rules.”

She added: "You can't have a set of guidelines but only enforce them when someone complains, it doesn't work. It comes down to personal opinion. When the first complaint was made, I didn't know I had done anything wrong. I thought they must have a special colour chart but there isn't one. Coloured paint was expensive in the Georgian era because of the cost of pigment.

"My neighbour said 'the street has been here before any of us, it will be here when we've departed, the colour paint doesn't change the building'. It isn't like putting a glass box on the side of the building or turning a house into apartments."

Also part of the listed status is wall-coverings painted by a Grecophile former owner in 1890, depicting urns and 'tigers which look like rats'. Miranda re-papered her office in acid green wallpaper to preserve the depictions - but was stunned to be told by the council that someone had complained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad