An Edinburgh café has been ordered to get rid of its deep fat fryer after a council investigation found it was causing an “odour nuisance” to people living above.

Cucina LC was served with an enforcement notice to remove the cooking equipment from its kitchen – or face a £300 fine. A probe was launched into the Haymarket Terrace eatery after a neighbour complained about “odour nuisance within communal stair and flats above” caused by lack of ventilation.

After paying a visit to the premises council officers discovered what was being used in the kitchen “went beyond” what equipment was deemed acceptable when planning permission was granted over 20 years ago.

When the West End unit was transformed from a kitchen showroom in 1998, planning consent was given under the condition of restricting culinary operations to two microwaves and one toaster. But the inspection found that a cooker, oven and a fryer had been installed as well, constituting a breach of planning control.

A report said: “In this instance, the use as a café with full cooking and an inadequate means of ventilation results in odour nuisance within the communal stair of 66 Haymarket Terrace and the residential flats located above the cafe.”

It added despite attempts to address issues the issues “through negotiation with Planning Enforcement” the operator “failed to take effective action” and an enforcement notice ordering removal of equipment was sent last week.