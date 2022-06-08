Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The 75-home Granton D1 affordable housing pilot, at the rear of the former Granton railway station building, is testing a new model for designing, procuring and delivering new homes in the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal to create a greener future.

To achieve net zero, the development will use a series of innovative measures including improved fabric performance and triple-glazed windows, which will combine to dramatically reduce heat loss and energy demand, and an all-renewable energy strategy delivered by an entirely electric, on-site energy centre and solar PV panels. Carbon offsetting measures will also be in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Future residents will benefit from a 20-minute neighbourhood approach, with active travel routes, public transport links and local amenities. Where parking is provided, Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points will also be installed.

The homes themselves – one, two, and three-bedroom flats overlooking communal gardens – will each be clad in a rich red brick similar to the former station building, that will become a creative workspace with a public square for community use. Three commercial premises will also be provided and leased to local business operators.

The first homes are due for completion in summer 2023.

The development, led by the city council in partnership with Glasgow-based contractor CCG (Scotland) Ltd and designed by Anderson Bell Christie, is part of the 1.3bn, 3,500 net-zero home Granton Waterfront regeneration project.

Aerial view of the Granton D1 pilot development. Image: CCG.

it is also the first pilot development in the Edinburgh Home Demonstrator (EHD) project, part of the council's drive to deliver 20,000 affordable homes by 2027 and will contribute towards Edinburgh becoming a net-zero city by 2030.

Housing convener Jane Meagher said: “The future of housebuilding is happening here in Edinburgh. Getting construction underway is a huge step for Granton Waterfront and the pilot will help us create much needed new homes and a trailblazing new future for sustainable living in the city.

“Using the most advanced construction methods and materials, these homes will be greener, warmer and more affordable. As part of Edinburgh’s new coastal community and 20-minute neighbourhood, this exceptional development will also benefit from new local amenities and low carbon transport links.

“Granton D1 homes really have been designed to improve the lives of tenants and homeowners and will of course help us to meet Edinburgh’s net zero targets. We’re excited to now bring the blueprints to life.”

The flats will have solar panels on the roof. Image: CCG.

CCG managing director David Wylie said: “The aim of the EHD initiative is to prove if net zero housing delivery is affordable, practical, and scalable in order to meet Scotland’s ambitious targets. As the cost of living continues to increase, we are also responsible for understanding how we can tackle the fuel poverty agenda in the here and now by continuing to advance construction methods and adopt new, renewable technologies.