Leith residents have been left ‘disappointed’ after plans for a controversial Leith Walk development that introduces four buildings, including a six-storey block accommodating 230 student beds were given the go ahead.

Plans for the site at 139 Leith Walk, once occupied by community gym, Projekt 42, will also see the erection of two five-storey buildings providing 27 affordable flats and 27 build-to-rent properties. The purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) block also includes three commercial units.

But Leith Walk resident, David Walliker, who made a deputation alongside the Leith Central Community Council at the development management sub-committee meeting on Wednesday, said he has been left disappointed by the development being approved by six votes to five, adding that the new building will ‘box him in.’ Mr Walliker said the proposal ‘didn’t take into account the surrounding neighbours on Leith Walk who now have to put up with a five storey block.’

Making his deputation Mr Walliker highlighted that the plans go against public consultation. He said: “Those directly adjacent to this site are not against development and have little attachment to a 1950s warehouse. But we have no wish for it to be replaced by another incongruous building. The development does not recognise the character of this urban hinterland area and infringes on the character of the conservation area.”

Mr Walliker added ‘the extra height [from the proposed development] will reduce the sunlight hours for a few more months in the year’ and that public consultation indicated ‘120 people wanted social and affordable housing out of 230’ and only ‘one said that they would like student accommodation.’

The plans, which received 172 public objections, will see the demolition of the existing warehouse building to make way for Sui Generis flatted dwellings and associated infrastructure, landscaping, and a reconfiguration of the existing car park. The proposal from CW properties was first brought to committee in February but went to a hearing due to the ‘complexity’ of the proposal.

Following the decision to approve the development, Green councillor for Leith Walk, Susan Rae said: “I am extremely disappointed that yet again the views of our community in Leith Walk were ignored and yet another student development will come to dominate Halymyre Street. The case against the development was argued very strongly by both Leith Walk councillors and community reps. However, in the end, we lost by only one vote which in some respects made it more disappointing, and unfortunately under current legislation still have no right of community appeal.”

Speaking on behalf of constituents, Cllr Rae said at Wednesday’s meeting: “We don’t feel that the ward can sustain the population growth that’s coming from increased student accommodation.” She added that social housing was ‘desperately needed’. She said: “We have 13 per cent social housing in my ward and 9000 people on a housing waiting list, yet we still persist in not building enough social housing and overcompensate student housing and people are very distressed about that.”

Councillor Hal Osler, convener of the development management sub-committee said she understood ‘the resident’s frustration’ but ‘there has been a brief on this and student housing was agreed as part of brief.’

