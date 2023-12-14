Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new neighbourhood of up to 11,000 homes in the west of Edinburgh will be designed to help the city achieve its target of reaching net-zero by 2030.

A masterplan for the development of a swathe of land close to the airport is due to be approved by councillors next week. And the vision it sets out includes energy-efficient homes, limited car parking provision, new bus routes, a new tram stop, an emphasis on open spaces and more walking cycling paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The document will serve as guidance for developers wanting to build in the 190 hectares stretching from Eastfield Road in the west to Maybury junction in the east, with Edinburgh Airport and Turnhouse Road lying to the north and Gogarburn and the A8 Glasgow Road to the south. It will come into effect when the council’s City Plan 2030, currently with the Scottish Government for approval, is adopted.

The new neighbourhood to the north of Gogarburn would extend from Eastfield Road in the west to Maybury junction in the east, with Edinburgh Airport and Turnhouse Road to the north.

Planing convener James Dalgleish said the land – once seen as mainly suitable for offices – was now intended predominantly for housing, but crucially with space for retail, schools, health care and office space, to help create 20 minute neighbourhoods, reducing the need for use of cars.

He said hundreds of people contributed to consultations on the masterplan and transport was one of the biggest topics for comment, with people emphasising the need for improved public transport.

He said: "Our target as a council is to hit net-zero by 2030 and this development will play a big part in that, particularly on parking and good local public transport, because if we want to get car ownership and car usage down then we need to provide the infrastructure to help solve these issues. That means building the kind of developments that have good links to public transport, which I know needs o be improved across the west of the city and we’re acutely aware of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he believed the masterplan paved the way for “a good all round development”. He said: "This is a really good example of building in a place that’s good for mental health and wellbeing, with good links to public transport, all your essential services on your doorstep, focusing on 20-minute neighbourhoods and will help achieve our net-zero climate targets." The tram line runs through the centre of the development and the masterplan envisages a new tram stop for the area in addition to the existing stops at Ingliston park and ride, Gogarburn and Edinburgh Gateway. The idea is there should be tram stop within easy reach for people living anywhere in the new development.

There will also be easy bus routes going from east to west through the development and also to the northeast. And there could be new junctions with traffic lights to make it easier for buses to get on and off the A8 from the new development.

Cllr Dalgleish said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation last year. The feedback was really valuable in helping us to finalise our draft framework for committee to consider next week.

“When City Plan 2030 is adopted developers will be able to use this framework as a guide to help us create new thriving 20-minute neighbourhoods to the north of Gogarburn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he hoped the 11,000 new homes would include more than 3,500 quality energy-efficient affordable homes. “This will help us address the city’s housing emergency as well as significantly contributing to Edinburgh achieving net zero.”