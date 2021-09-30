Edinburgh’s £47m Meadowbank Sporting Centre is on the lookout for names to honour

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Wall of Honour will open in the New Year and has been created to honour members of the public who have made a significant contribution to the community.

Communities, teams and individuals across Edinburgh have eight weeks to submit nominations for the Wall before the deadline of Friday 26 November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meadowbank Sports Centre will feature Wall of Honour.

Culture and communities convener for Edinburgh City Council Donald Wilson said: “Please help us celebrate the people of Edinburgh’s achievements by proposing a nominee now.”

Due to be completed later this year at a cost of £47 million the new and improved centre will include an outdoor athletics track with jumps space and 500 seat stand, an outdoor throwing area, two FIFA 1 3G pitches, two multi-sport games halls, three fitness studios, two squash courts, a combat studio gym, a boxing gym, a gymnastics hall, a 60m six lane indoor athletics track and jumps space, a cafe and meeting rooms.

Culture and communities vice Convener for the council Amy McNeese-Mechan said: “The Wall of Honour is an excellent opportunity to highlight what has gone before and will be added to over the years as the new sports centre takes its place as an important venue for Edinburgh’s sporting future. We want to hear from the people of Edinburgh on who has inspired them over the years and deserves to be recognised and celebrated for years to come.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.