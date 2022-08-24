Extra cash to tackle fuel poverty in West Lothian

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money is in addition to nationally funded schemes already in place including the £400 reduction in bills agreed earlier this year.

Nahid Hanif, the Anti-Poverty service manager with the council, told a meeting of the Corporate Policy and Resource Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel (PDSP) that a range of extra help payments had been brought in.

West Lothian Council has approved support schemes which include: £135,000 allocated to a “feeling the pinch” fund delivering specific one-off funding for households. Another £392,000 has been allocated to provide an £80 “winter support payment” to customers in receipt of Council Tax Reduction most likely to experience hardship in the winter months including.

Stock photo by John Devlin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a fund of £42,000 is available to provide additional support for energy bills for people with disabilities.

The Anti-Poverty service works with clients looking at income and expenditure and helping ensure they are claiming all they are entitled to. She advised people who have concerns to speak to the Anti-Poverty service who can advise on benefits and hello people maximising incomes.

Ms Hanif added: “We are taking a paper to the Community Planning Partnership to ask partners how we can all work together to support those on low income through this cost of living crisis.”

Pensioner households will receive an extra £300 in 2022/23 to help them cover the rising cost of energy this winter. This additional one-off payment will go to the over eight million pensioner households across the UK who receive the Winter Fuel Payment and will be paid on top of any other one-off support a pensioner household is entitled to.

All pensioner households will get the one-off Pensioner Cost of Living Payment as a top-up to their annual Winter Fuel Payment in November/December 2022.