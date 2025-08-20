Fresh bid lodged with council planners for mill lade houses

New bid for approval for sloping houses v.1

Developers have launched a fresh bid to build a trio of houses on a slope in Penicuik next to a former mill lade, removing half the trees on the site.

The latest application for housing on the land at Cairnbank Road, in the town, addresses concerns from Midlothian council who said there was not enough garden space and a lack of privacy.

And it confirms that 17 of the 33 trees on the land which are under a Tree Protection Order (TPO)would be removed but offers to replace them with new planting.

An artists impression of the proposed houses at Cairnbank Road, Penicuik. (Pic: Midlothian Planning Portal)

The application says: “While the proposal relies on the removal of 17 trees the applicant accepts the letter and spirit of the TPO and is prepared to accept a condition requiring replanting of two trees for every one removed.”

It seeks permission to also remove the former mill lade and fill it in saying: “The former mill lade has already ceased to exist in all but torrential downpours of rain. It is proposed to remove it completely by infilling a small section of the channel within the application site with rock of a hard hue and soil.

“The removal of the former lade opens the whole garden to beneficial use for residential amenity.”

The application is the second this year proposing the three split level homes which will be built down the slope with entrance and driveways from the road above.

In April planners refused permission for the houses saying they were too big, out of character and did not provide enough amenity for residents whose gardens would be overlooked by their neighbours.

And they said a request for an assessment of the impact on protected trees and hedgerow on the site had not been provided.

Two yeas ago applications were also refused for plans to build four houses on the site with plans to retain the former mill lade and build footbridges over it as part of the gardens of the new homes.

The initial proposals were rejected and at an appeal hearing at the council’s Local Review Body, where one councillor said the sloping gardens with a bridge at the bottom felt ‘unsafe’.

The current application says the new homes will be designed over three floors. It says: “Living accommodation is incorporated mainly in the top two levels. Together they account for two of the three bedrooms, three of the four bathrooms, the kitchen and dining space, and the primary living space. The ground floor incorporates a single ensuite bedroom and a small lounge.”

The application is available to view on the Midlothian Council planning portal.