Fresh bid to turn house into flats

Claims one in three Scots now live alone are being used to support an appeal against the refusal to allow a house in Midlothian to be converted into two flats.

Applicant, Andrew Wesley, was refused planning permission to change the semi-detached house on Glenview Road, Gorebridge into two flats after the proposals drew six objections from local residents.

However, in a statement to Midlothian Council’s Local Review Body, he has argued that national need for the smaller units was more important than local concerns.

He said: “We would like to report a quote made in the Scottish media that states there is a huge social requirement for one bedroom affordable living accommodation and that currently 30 per cent of the Scottish population now lives alone so the need for this sized property outweighs any potential impact the proposals may have. ”

Objectors had argued there was not enough parking on the street to support two one bedroom flats and that flats were more likely to lead to antisocial behaviour.

One protester said: “My experience of creating flats from houses is that it increases antisocial behaviour in the vicinity of the road which is normally quiet and relaxing.”

Another said: “This will impact my house value and having moved here in the last few years, it will cause me to need to sell up and move. This will have a massive impact on the lives of my family.”

Planning officers had also raised concerns that the gardens attached to the new properties would be too small.

They said: “The proposed subdivision of the property would result in significantly low levels of amenity for the dwellings, with below standard garden ground provided for the proposed flatted dwellings.

Mr Welsey challenged that claim pointing out the garden space at the current four-bedroom house was 100m2 and would be split into 50m2 which he said was more than adequate.