A pub has been ordered to produce a risk assessment of its pool table before it will be given the go ahead for customers to use it around children.

Concern over the introduction of the table at the Victoria Inn, Haddington, led to East Lothian Licensing Board asking for a report on safety plans for its future use. A meeting of the board last week heard that the pub had introduced the pool table on its first floor mainly for local sports clubs who visit at the weekends.

Craig Douglas, pub tenant, said he had been unaware he needed to apply for permission for the pool table, which he said was often covered up and used as another normal table for buffets and group gathering.

The Victoria Inn pub in Haddington.

Concerns were raised by the board over the table being on the same floor as tables for diners and supervision of children around it. Board chair Councillor John McMillan asked if there was a risk assessment for the pool table asking what measures would be in place if someone came in with a child and was playing at the table.

Mr Douglas told the board a fire safety assessment was due to be carried out and he would ask for an assessment of the table at the same time.

He said: “A lot of our people coming in from the sports groups, their children tend to be over the age of 12 and they will be sitting at the table when their parents go up to get a drink, go to the toilet or go out the have a cigarette, but we have staff on board to supervise. A lot of the older kids when they come in want to watch TV or be with their dad when he is playing pool.”

However when asked if he would be prepared to have two staff working on the first floor where the table was operating after Councillor McMillan pointed out it was not always east to identify how old children were in the bar, Mr Douglas said it would not be possible.

He said: “I couldn’t afford to have two staff up there in the climate just now, if there is only two families, two fathers and two kids, it is financially unviable to have two members of staff upstairs.”

Councillor McMillan had told Mr Douglas the board was prepared to grant the change to the licence but needed to be reassured about safety.

He said: “We are prepared to grant but will not issue the approval until we have seen and approved the risk assessment around the pool table. We would also like a condition that children up to the age of 11 are supervised by a responsible adult in the upstairs area with the pool table and would like you to consider having two staff on duty in that area at all times.”