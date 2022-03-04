Have your say in the West Lothian Council election

Stock ballot box image.

You must be registered to vote by midnight on April 18 if you want to vote in person at a polling station in the council elections on May 5.

Anyone who is not registered to vote should visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or call the Lothian Electoral Registration Office on 0131 344 2500. Anyone who will be 16 or over on 5 May 2022 is eligible to vote

West Lothian’s Returning Officer Graham Hope said: “I would encourage all West Lothian residents to make sure they are registered to vote before Easter Monday, 18 April, so they can have their say in the local government elections in Thursday 5 May.

“The council is responsible for delivering a huge range of vital services on behalf of West Lothian residents including education, roads, social work, housing and parks."

There are other voting options available to you should you not wish to vote in person. You can submit a postal vote or a proxy vote where someone else votes in person on your behalf. You can also arrange for someone to cast your vote for you by post (postal proxy vote).

Applications for postal and proxy votes must be made to the Electoral Registration Officer at www.lothian-vjb.gov.uk or by sending complete applications to 17A South Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh EH12 9FL or calling 0131 344 2500. The deadline for applying for a postal vote is 5pm on April 19, and the deadline for applying for a proxy vote is 5pm on April 26.