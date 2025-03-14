Lidl fights back over Penicuik signpost ban

Lidl fight back over signpost ban v.1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supermarket giants Lidl have appealed to Scottish Ministers after Midlothian planners refused to let them put up a flagpole in the latest battle over signs at its Penicuik store.

The food chain wants to put the totem style advertising sign at the entrance to its store at St Kentigern Way, in the town, but was refused permission by the council who said it was out of character with the area’s conservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the latest round in a battle over signs at its store which has spanned more than 15 years, and comes months after the store won an appeal to put illuminated signs on the shop front, which planners had also tried to ban

Lidl store at St Kentigern Way, Penicuik, is fighting to put up new sign. (Pic: Google Maps)

Midlothian Council repeatedly refused to give the food chain permission to replace the standard sign at their Penicuik store with ones which lit up with planners describing the illuminations as ‘garish’.

However Lidl argued that the council had allowed the modern store to be built in the conservation area and should have expected them to want modern signs.

And the Scottish Government Reporter agreed pointing out that while it was in the conservation area of the town, it was far enough away from any building of interest to not have an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overturning the council’s decision l;last summer, the Reporter said: “I observed that the proposed sign would overlook the car park at the rear of the Penicuik shopping centre, Domino’s and a dental centre.

“None of these are in the conservation area. Although the Lidl sign would be visible, I found that it would be too distant to be very conspicuous.”

Now Lidl has appealed again after a bid to put a flagpole with the store sign on it at the entrance to the store car park was also rejected by planners.

Planners told the store the flagpole sign, which is also proposed to be lit up would be “not in keeping with the character or appearance of the Conservation Area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However in its appeal to Scottish Ministers the store points out the flagpole itself is lower than the store building’s height adding it is “to be expected in the town centre location and as part of a retail foodstore to provide awareness of the use of the building”.

The appeal will be determined by a Scottish Government Reporter.