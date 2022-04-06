Linlithgow MSP stands up for former miners in Holyrood debate

Stock photo JPI.

During her speech in the Stage 1 Debate of the Miners’ Strike (Pardons) (Scotland) Bill, she highlighted the impact the strike had on communities and families across West Lothian.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “I was pleased to speak in this important debate as it is absolutely right that a collective pardon should be issued to those who received criminal convictions for taking part in the Miner’s Strike of the 1980s.

"As a previous member of the Scottish Cabinet when this proposal was being considered I promoted the collective pardon as a solution to overcome some legal considerations. I also acknowledge the role of former Lothians MSP Neil Findlay who initially took the idea for pardons forward.

“I know from speaking to my constituents that this is not a matter of compensation but to right a political wrong caused by the UK Government of Margaret Thatcher.

"It is about recognising the dignity, respect and honour to the many miners and their families who were convicted, blacklisted and shamed for taking a stand.