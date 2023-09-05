Majority of local young people in positive destinations after school

Newly released national statistics show that 95.4% of young adults in Midlothian were in work or had enrolled in further or higher education or training between April 2022 and March of this year.

Councillor Ellen Scott.

The Annual Participation Measure reports on the economic and employment activity of 16 to 19-year-olds in Scotland and is the information source for one of the Scottish Government’s National Performance indicators. The Midlothian figure is 2% higher than last year’s figure of 93.4%. Across Scotland as a whole, 94.3% of young adults are currently participating in education, training or employment.

Councillor Ellen Scott, Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, said she was “absolutely delighted” with the latest figures.

She said: “This is a fantastic achievement, I’m absolutely delighted such a large number of young people in Midlothian have again secured a positive future over the past year, despite the longer term impact of the pandemic.”