Majority of local young people in positive destinations after school
The Annual Participation Measure reports on the economic and employment activity of 16 to 19-year-olds in Scotland and is the information source for one of the Scottish Government’s National Performance indicators. The Midlothian figure is 2% higher than last year’s figure of 93.4%. Across Scotland as a whole, 94.3% of young adults are currently participating in education, training or employment.
Councillor Ellen Scott, Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, said she was “absolutely delighted” with the latest figures.
She said: “This is a fantastic achievement, I’m absolutely delighted such a large number of young people in Midlothian have again secured a positive future over the past year, despite the longer term impact of the pandemic.”
Cllr Scott added: “It once again demonstrates the hard work and commitment of our young people, as well as the support given by our schools, our communities, lifelong learning and employability service, Skills Development Scotland and other partners.”