Mayfield Primary School classes to relocate in January

Mainstream classes at Mayfield Primary School are to relocate to Easthouses Primary School in the new year after a spate of vandalism, as well as water damage and electrical faults in the building.

Pupils will move to the nearby Easthouses Primary School from Tuesday, January 7.

Families of Mayfield children with Additional Support Needs (ASN) will be contacted directly about arrangements by the ASN team.

In a letter to parents and carers, Executive Director, Children, Young People & Partnerships Fiona Robertson apologised for the short notice but said it was important to put robust arrangements in place during the Christmas break to minimise disruption to children’s education at the start of the new term.

She added: “The Education Service is working closely with colleagues across the council to ensure the relocation takes place as smoothly and effectively as possible in order that the continuity and progression of learning is minimally impacted.

"It is important to note that the Headteacher and staff from Mayfield PS will be relocating with the pupils. We have advised the Parent Council chair of these plans and will ensure that they are kept informed and involved moving forward.”

Midlothian Council is currently progressing plans to replace both Mayfield and St Luke’s Primary School buildings, which sit within the same campus.

Ms Robertson said there is no need for St Luke’s to move until the new campus opens as its building was refurbished in 2019/20 and the building is operating well at this time and will continue to be monitored going forwards.

Mayfield pupils will be transported from a location near the school to Easthouses Primary School. Staff will travel with them.

Parents and carers will receive further information on the arrangements on Monday, January 6.

Families with any questions about the move should email: [email protected].